Evolve Estimates Year-End Special Cash Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the estimated year-end special cash distribution amounts per unit (the "Special Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), for the period ending December 31, 2024, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Special Distributions for the Evolve Funds is anticipated to be December 31, 2024. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024, will receive Special Distribution payable on or about January 8, 2025.

Evolve Funds Ticker Symbol Estimated Cash Income

Distribution Per Unit Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS CARS.B CARS.U $0.04037 $0.06770 USD $0.01124 Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.02041 Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.22407 Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE EDGE.U $0.18213 USD $0.09545 Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC ETC.U $0.01022 USD $0.01048 High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA $0.01483 US High Interest Savings Account Fund HISU.U USD $0.03909 Premium Cash Management Fund MCAD $0.03799 US Premium Cash Management Fund MUSD.U USD $0.03075

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7.5 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

CONTACT INFORMATION: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716