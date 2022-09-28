Evolve Corrects Dividend Distribution Amount for an Evolve Fund

TORONTO , Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces a correction to the distribution amount for the Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF ("HERO" or "the fund") with the record date September 29, 2022. On September 21, 2022, Evolve incorrectly announced that the distribution amount for the fund would be $0.00500 per unit. The correct distribution amount for the fund is $0.05000 per unit with cash distributions payable on or about October 7, 2022.

Distributions for the fund will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distribution, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $3 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

