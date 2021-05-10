Evolve CleanBeta™ Series of Carbon Neutral ETFs Begin Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first ETFs to bring carbon neutrality to traditional indices through the newly formed Evolve CleanBeta™ series.

The Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta™ Fund ("SIXT") and the Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund ("FIVE") have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols: SIXT (CAD Unhedged ETF Units), FIVE (CAD Hedged ETF Units), FIVE.B (CAD Unhedged ETF Units), and FIVE.U (USD Unhedged ETF Units)

SIXT and FIVE seek to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, net of fees and expenses, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and S&P 500 Index, respectively, while striving to offset the carbon footprint of the constituent securities in the portfolio.

"While institutional investors have been adopting ESG strategies in their portfolios for many years, other investors have remained skeptical about the screening methodologies that are being applied," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "As we begin the greatest wealth transfer in history, advisors recognize that ESG investing is essential, since climate change is being viewed as one of the most important elements of the investment decision making process with clients' children and grandchildren. CleanBeta takes a unique approach by decarbonizing the core of investor portfolios."

In order to offset the carbon in these portfolios, Evolve will rely on a carbon footprint calculation provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices utilizing Trucost. Trucost is a division of S&P Global. The data and analysis provided by Trucost will determine the carbon exposure of the companies in the indices. SIXT and FIVE will employ a variety of strategies, including purchasing and retiring carbon credits, as a means to neutralize the full carbon footprints.

"On behalf of Toronto Stock Exchange, I'd like to congratulate Evolve ETFs on bringing this innovative product to market which, as Evolve states, will strive to offset the carbon footprint of the constituent securities in the portfolio," says Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer at TMX Group. "We are committed to supporting the ongoing evolution of socially responsible and sustainable investing across our markets, including capital raising as well as products and services that facilitate ESG investing."

The S&P/TSX 60 Index is a portfolio index of the large-cap market segment of the Canadian equity market. The S&P/TSX 60 Index is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and is a market capitalization-weighted index of securities of its Constituent Issuers. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and most liquid constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index and is generally rebalanced quarterly.

The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The S&P 500® is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and is a market capitalization-weighted index of securities of its Constituent Issuers. The S&P 500® includes 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy. The S&P 500® is also the U.S. component of the S&P Global 1200.

For more information visit https://evolveetfs.com/product/sixt/ and https://evolveetfs.com/product/five/.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The S&P/TSX 60 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and TSX, Inc., and the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"). These indices have been licensed for use by Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve"). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). The trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and have been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by Evolve.

The Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta™ Fund and Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund (collectively, the "Evolve Funds") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Evolve Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Evolve Funds particularly or the ability of the S&P/TSX 60 index, the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) to track general market performance. S&P Dow Jones Indices and TSX's only relationship to Evolve with respect to the S&P/TSX 60 index, and the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged), respectively, is the licensing of the S&P/TSX 60 index, the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P/TSX 60 index, the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices or TSX without regard to Evolve or the Evolve Funds. S&P Dow Jones Indices and TSX have no obligation to take the needs of Evolve or the owners of the Evolve Funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P/TSX 60 index, the S&P 500 Index (CAD) and the S&P 500 (CAD Hedged). Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX are responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the Evolve Funds or the timing of the issuance or sale of the Evolve Funds or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which Evolve Funds are to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. S&P Dow Jones Indices and TSX have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Evolve Funds. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P/TSX 60 and S&P 500 will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER S&P DOW JONES INDICES NOR TSX GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX, THE S&P 500 INDEX (CAD) OR THE S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND TSX SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND TSX MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY EVOLVE, OWNERS OF THE EVOLVE FUNDS, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX, THE S&P 500 INDEX (CAD), THE S&P 500 (CAD Hedged) OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES OR TSX BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND EVOLVE, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

For further information: Evolve ETFs: [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716