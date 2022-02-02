Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund Begins Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or "the Manager") is pleased to announce the Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund ("BANK") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: BANK (CAD Unhedged Units). BANK provides investors with enhanced yield through exposure to the 10 largest Canadian banks and insurance companies rebalanced quarterly on an equally-weighted basis.

"With changing monetary policies including increasing interest rates ahead, we expect Canadian financials to have another strong year," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "This ETF provides investors with an enhanced yield from Canada's 'big six' banks and four of Canada's largest insurance companies. Adding a small amount of leverage and covered calls makes a lot of sense for this sector and for yield seeking investors."

The investment objective of BANK is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, up to a 1.25 times multiple of the performance of the Solactive Canadian Core Financials Equal Weight Index, or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk. BANK invests primarily in the equity constituents of the Solactive Canadian Core Financials Equal Weight Index, or any successor thereto, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities in the portfolio, at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

The Solactive Canadian Core Financials Equal Weight Index measures the performance of the largest Canadian banks and insurance securities on an equally-weighted basis. The initial composition of the Index as well as any ongoing adjustments upon rebalancing are based on certain criteria, including only the top 10 Constituent Issuers with the largest market capitalization that have been classified under the following FactSet Sector: Major Banks, Regional Banks, Life/Health Insurance, Multi-Line Insurance. The composition of the Index is rebalanced quarterly.

BANK is available in unhedged Canadian dollar denominated Units. For more information, visit www.evolveetfs.com.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716