Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund Begins Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of Canada's first Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Fund using generative AI to enhance portfolio construction. The Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund ("ARTI" or the "Fund") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: ARTI.

ARTI is designed to provide investors with exposure to AI companies expected to benefit from the increased global adoption of AI. The Fund is actively-managed by Evolve and seeks to achieve its investment strategy by principally utilizing a database generated by Gradient Boosted Investments Inc. ("Boosted.ai").

Boosted.ai's proprietary large language model technology ("Proprietary LLM Technology") determines a company's applicability to the theme of AI based on its likelihood to benefit from increased global adoption of AI. The Proprietary LLM Technology considers securities of issuers from developed markets that are directly involved in the development of AI, including related technologies and services and those whose business models or operational efficiencies may be significantly enhanced by AI integration.

The following chart sets out the TSX ticker symbol for the Units of the Fund:



TSX Ticker Symbol CAD Hedged Units Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund ARTI

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7.2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

About Gradient Boosted Investments Inc.

Boosted.ai is artificial intelligence for better investing. Boosted.ai makes Boosted Insights – an artificial intelligence platform to augment idea generation for stock pickers. We believe that combining an investment manager's intuition and experience with artificial intelligence's enhanced learning and processing power equals better decision making. To learn more, please visit www.boosted.ai.

