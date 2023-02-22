Evolve Appoints Coinbase as Sub Custodian

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") announces the appointment of Coinbase as sub custodian for all digital assets, effective February 22, 2023. Evolve offers investors access to digital assets through the Bitcoin ETF, Ether ETF and Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF which trade on the TSX under the ticker symbols, EBIT, ETHR and ETC, respectively. With combined assets over $148 million, these ETFs provide investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Bitcoin and Ether, by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs, as a result, of the sub custodian appointment. With over $100 billion in assets on platform, Coinbase has approximately 108 million verified users and 245,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries that securely invest, spend, save, earn, and use crypto.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $5.2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

