Evolve Announces October 2020 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds
Oct 22, 2020, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), as indicated in the tables below.
Unitholders of record on October 30, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on or about November 6, 2020.
|
Evolve Funds
|
Ticker
|
Distribution per Unit
|
Frequency
|
Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF
|
BASE
BASE.B
|
$0.1000
$0.1000
|
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund
|
CALL
CALL.B
CALL.U
|
$0.1150
$0.1150
USD $0.1150
|
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund
|
CARS
CARS.B
CARS.U
|
$0.0110
$0.0110
USD $0.0110
|
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund
|
CYBR
CYBR.B
CYBR.U
|
$0.0050
$0.0050
USD $0.0050
|
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund
|
DIVS
|
$0.0700
|
Monthly
|
Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund
|
EARN
|
$0.1250
|
Monthly
|
Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
|
FIXD
|
$0.0550
|
Monthly
|
Evolve Gold Miners Fund
|
GLC
|
$0.0600
|
Monthly
|
Evolve Future Leadership Fund
|
LEAD
LEAD.B
LEAD.U
|
$0.1050
$0.1050
USD $0.1050
|
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund
|
LIFE
LIFE.B
LIFE.U
|
$0.1250
$0.1250
USD $0.1250
|
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|
Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF
|
PREF
|
$0.0950
|
Monthly
Unitholders of record on October 29, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on or about November 5, 2020.
|
Evolve Funds
|
Ticker
|
Ex-Date
|
Distribution per Unit
|
Frequency
|
High Interest Savings Account Fund
|
HISA
|
October 29, 2020
|
$0.02382
|
Monthly
Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (funds). ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $1 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.
