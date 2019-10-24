Evolve Announces October 2019 Distributions for Evolve Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds") for the period ending October 31, 2019, as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on October 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on or about November 7, 2019.

Evolve Funds Ticker Distribution

per Unit Annualized

Yield1 Frequency Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield

Index ETF BASE BASE.B $0.1000 $0.1000 6.088% 6.181% Monthly Monthly Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL CALL.B $0.1150 $0.1150 7.311% 6.849% Monthly Monthly Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund CAPS CAPS.B CAPS.U $0.0150 $0.0150 USD $0.0150 0.884% 0.823% 0.945% Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS CARS.B CARS.U $0.0110 $0.0110 USD $0.0110 0.637% 0.610% 0.697% Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR CYBR.B CYBR.U $0.0050 $0.0050 USD$0.0050 0.232% 0.213% 0.207% Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.0700 5.164% Monthly Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.1249 2.920% Monthly Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.0550 3.335% Monthly Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index Fund HERS HERS.B $0.0330 $0.0330 1.768% 1.654% Monthly Monthly Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE LIFE.B $0.1150 $0.1150 6.985% 6.504% Monthly Monthly Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF PREF $0.0950 4.520% Monthly Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund TIME TIME.B $0.0700 $0.0700 4.365% 4.098% Monthly Monthly

1 Based on the applicable October 23, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.evolveetfs.com

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

For further information: Evolve ETFs, info@evolveetfs.com, t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, kcrone@evolveetfs.com, 416.572.2111

Related Links

www.evolveetfs.com

