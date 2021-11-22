Evolve Announces November 2021 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), as indicated in the tables below.

Unitholders of record on November 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on or about December 7, 2021.

Evolve Funds Ticker Distribution per Unit Frequency Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE BASE.B $0.1600 $0.1600 Monthly Monthly Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL CALL.B CALL.U $0.1250 $0.1250 USD $0.1250 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS CARS.B CARS.U $0.0200 $0.0200 USD $0.0200 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR CYBR.B CYBR.U $0.0100 $0.0100 USD $0.0100 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA DATA.B $0.0100 $0.0100 Monthly Monthly Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.0700 Monthly Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.1250 Monthly Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.0550 Monthly Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD LEAD.B LEAD.U $0.1050 $0.1050 USD $0.1050 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE LIFE.B LIFE.U $0.1350 $0.1350 USD $0.1350 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF PREF $0.0950 Monthly Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH TECH.B TECH.U $0.0016 $0.0016 USD $0.0016 Monthly Monthly Monthly

Evolve Funds Ticker Ex-Date Distribution per Unit Frequency High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA November 30, 2021 $0.02631 Monthly











Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

