Evolve Announces Final 2022 Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain Funds (the "Evolve Funds") for the 2022 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

EVOLVE FUNDS TICKER/FUND

CODE ESTIMATED

REINVESTED

INCOME

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ESTIMATED

REINVESTED

CAPITAL GAIN

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT CURRENCY Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund BILT 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR 0.00000 0.34629 CAD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.B 0.00000 3.70243 CAD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.U 0.00000 2.38220 USD Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN 0.03749 0.00000 CAD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Bitcoin ETF EBIT 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Bitcoin ETF EBIT.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE 0.00411 0.00000 CAD Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC 0.00276 0.00000 CAD Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC.U 0.00367 0.00000 USD Ether ETF ETHR 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Ether ETF ETHR.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF HERO 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Metaverse ETF MESH 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.B 0.00000 0.00000 CAD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.U 0.00000 0.00000 USD

Distributions for the Evolve Funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $4 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

