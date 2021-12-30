Evolve Announces Final 2021 Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain ETFs (the "Evolve ETFs") for the 2021 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve ETFs at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 30, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2022.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve ETFs

Ticker

Estimated Reinvested
Income Distribution
Per Unit

Estimated Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution Per Unit

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

$0.00000

$7.05143

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.B

$0.00000

$5.42939

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.U

USD $0.00000

USD $7.41708

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

$0.00000

$4.16299

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.B

$0.00000

$4.51937

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.U

USD $0.00000

USD $3.36119

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE

$0.02117

$5.01549

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE.U

USD $0.00268

USD $1.78046

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

$0.00000

$0.35074

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE.B

$0.00000

$0.93299

Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF

HERO

$0.00000

$3.93026

Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF

PREF

$0.00000

$0.85205

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

$0.00000

$0.34897

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA.B

$0.00000

$0.42543

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta™ Fund

SIXT

$0.00000

$0.01498

Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund

FIVE

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund

FIVE.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund

FIVE.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC

$0.00000

$0.29515

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.48300

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT

$0.00000

$0.53364

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.39974

Ether ETF

ETHR

$0.00000

$0.00000

Ether ETF

ETHR.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Metaverse ETF

MESH

$0.00000

$0.00220

Evolve Metaverse ETF

MESH.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Distributions for the Evolve ETFs will vary from period to period.  For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017.  Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors.  Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.  Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

