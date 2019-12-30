Evolve Announces Final 2019 Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain ETFs (the "Evolve ETFs") for the 2019 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2020.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve ETFs Ticker Final Reinvested Income Distribution Per Unit Final Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS CARS.B CARS.U - $0.0423109 $0.0085264 - - - Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR CYBR.B CYBR.U - - - $0.255212912941176 $0.861792114285714 $1.4437396 Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN - $0.31540518471279 Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE $0.00731974 - Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD - $0.016646083871 Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index Fund HERS HERS.B $0.0178 - - $0.5639968 Evolve Marijuana Fund SEED - $1.3012226122449 Sphere FTSE Emerging Markets Sustainable Yield Index ETF SHZ $0.031160515 -









Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

