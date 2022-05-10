Evolve Announces Fee Reduction on High Interest Savings Account Fund (Ticker: HISA)

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that effective immediately it has reduced the management fee on the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA" or "the ETF"), through December 31, 2022. The ETF provides investors with a cash-solution to preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high-interest deposit accounts and trades on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the ticker symbol HISA.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the effective annual management fee for HISA will be five basis points (0.05%) plus applicable sales taxes, following a fee reduction of 10 basis points (0.10%). As a result, through December 31, 2022, this fee reduction provides a higher yield to investors.

"With the recent market volatility and challenging fixed income market, many investors are increasing their cash positions," said Raj Lala, President & CEO at Evolve ETFs. "HISA is a high yielding cash solution that can help stabilize investor portfolios and provide liquidity to take advantage of future market opportunities. This fee reduction has been put in place to help investment advisors and their clients achieve a high attractive net yield along with daily liquidity."

The investment objective of HISA is to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing primarily in high-interest deposit accounts. With over $560 million in assets, HISA is an alternative to current cash positions by offering investors a superior yield over traditional cash investments. The potential benefits of investing in HISA, include:

Attractive yield.

Daily liquidity and convenience – flexibility provides investors with easy access to cash deposits.

Monthly income – the high interest rate is calculated daily and paid monthly.

Low cost – a reduced management expense ratio (MER) through December 31, 2022 .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

