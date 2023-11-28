Evolve Announces Estimated Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO , Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the estimated special year end cash income and non-cash notional reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain Funds (the "Evolve Funds") for the 2023 tax year.

These estimates are for the annual cash income and non-cash capital gains and income distributions. Non-cash capital gains and income distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvestment and immediate consolidation of additional units will result in an increase in the adjusted cost base of units outstanding.

Evolve's estimates of cash income and non-cash capital gain and income distributions are for information purposes only, to aid with year-end tax and investment planning. These estimates are based on both preliminary and forward-looking information. Actual distributions may differ significantly from the estimates and some of the Funds may pay distributions above or below these estimated ranges, and Funds not currently expected to pay could be required to do so. These estimates are not intended to be used as tax advice. Because each investor's tax situation is unique, a qualified tax advisor should be consulted.

Evolve expects to announce the final annual cash and reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2023 for all Evolve Funds with record date of December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2024.

The estimates are as of October 31, 2023 and could change due to events that occur between the date of these estimates and the date of the Funds' taxation year end of December 31, 2023 for the High Interest Savings Account Fund, US High Interest Savings Account Fund, Premium Cash Management Fund and US Premium Cash Management Fund and of December 15, 2023 for all other Evolve Funds, and due to a number of factors. These events and factors may include the following:

The full measurement period is not captured by these estimates.

Portfolio trading and market movements over the next several weeks.

Estimates are indicated on a per-share basis. Changes in a number of shares outstanding can have a significant impact on these estimates.

These estimates do not reflect all required tax adjustments. Certain tax adjustments are based on market value at a point in time and, therefore, cannot be estimated. Actual distribution amounts will be affected by all required tax adjustments and may be substantially different from these estimates.

The period for the Funds' taxation year may not correspond with the Funds' fiscal year. This misalignment can have an impact on the amounts distributed and their tax characteristics.

To estimate the dollar value of a distribution for a Fund, multiply the Fund's total per-share distribution estimate by the number of shares owned.

Evolve Funds Ticker Estimated

Reinvested

Income

Distribution

Per Unit Estimated

Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Unit Estimated

Cash Income

Distribution

Per Unit Currency EVOLVE CANADIAN BANKS AND LIFECOS ENHANCED YIELD INDEX FUND BANK $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE GLOBAL MATERIALS & MINING ENHANCED YIELD INDEX ETF BASE $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE GLOBAL MATERIALS & MINING ENHANCED YIELD INDEX ETF BASE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE ENHANCED YIELD BOND FUND BOND $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE US BANKS ENHANCED YIELD FUND CALL $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE US BANKS ENHANCED YIELD FUND CALL.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE US BANKS ENHANCED YIELD FUND CALL.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX FUND CARS $0.05446 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX FUND CARS.B $0.07996 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX FUND CARS.U $0.04039 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE CYBER SECURITY INDEX FUND CYBR $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE CYBER SECURITY INDEX FUND CYBR.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE CYBER SECURITY INDEX FUND CYBR.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX FUND DATA $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX FUND DATA.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE ACTIVE CANADIAN PREFERRED SHARE FUND DIVS $0.00261 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE ACTIVE GLOBAL FIXED INCOME FUND EARN $0.18283 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD BITCOIN ETF EBIT $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD BITCOIN ETF EBIT.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE EUROPEAN BANKS ENHANCED YIELD ETF EBNK $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE EUROPEAN BANKS ENHANCED YIELD ETF EBNK.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE EUROPEAN BANKS ENHANCED YIELD ETF EBNK.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE INNOVATION INDEX FUND EDGE $0.06689 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE INNOVATION INDEX FUND EDGE.U $0.01873 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE S&P 500® ENHANCED YIELD FUND ESPX $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE S&P 500® ENHANCED YIELD FUND ESPX.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE S&P 500® ENHANCED YIELD FUND ESPX.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE CRYPTOCURRENCIES ETF ETC $0.00692 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE CRYPTOCURRENCIES ETF ETC.U $0.00615 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD ETHER ETF ETHR $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD ETHER ETF ETHR.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE S&P/TSX 60 ENHANCED YIELD FUND ETSX $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE ACTIVE CORE FIXED INCOME FUND FIXD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE E-GAMING INDEX ETF HERO $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD HIGH INTEREST SAVINGS ACCOUNT FUND HISA $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01426 CAD US HIGH INTEREST SAVINGS ACCOUNT FUND HISU $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02324 USD EVOLVE FUTURE LEADERSHIP FUND LEAD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE FUTURE LEADERSHIP FUND LEAD.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE FUTURE LEADERSHIP FUND LEAD.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ENHANCED YIELD FUND LIFE $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ENHANCED YIELD FUND LIFE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ENHANCED YIELD FUND LIFE.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD PREMIUM CASH MANAGEMENT FUND MCAD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE METAVERSE ETF MESH $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD US PREMIUM CASH MANAGEMENT FUND MUSD $0.01676 $1.56656 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE NASDAQ TECHNOLOGY INDEX FUND QQQT $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE NASDAQ TECHNOLOGY INDEX FUND QQQT.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE NASDAQ TECHNOLOGY INDEX FUND QQQT.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD EVOLVE NASDAQ TECHNOLOGY ENHANCED YIELD INDEX FUND QQQY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE FANGMA INDEX ETF TECH $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE FANGMA INDEX ETF TECH.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD EVOLVE FANGMA INDEX ETF TECH.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD

Distributions for the Funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are each a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Evolve Funds. S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Evolve Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Evolve Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Evolve Funds particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices' only relationship to the Evolve Funds with respect to the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index is the licensing of the Indexes and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to the Evolve Funds. S&P Dow Jpones Indices have no obligation to take the needs of the Evolve Funds or the owners of the Evolve Funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Evolve Funds. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P 500® Index or the S&P/TSX 60 Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an "investment adviser, commodity trading advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, promoter" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), "expert" as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. s. 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.

S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE EVOLVE FUNDS, THE OWNERS OF THE EVOLVE FUNDS, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBLITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAS NOT REVIEWED, PREPARED AND/OR CERTIFIED ANY PORTION OF, NOR DOES S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER, THE LICENSEE PRODUCT REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS OR OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND THE EVOLVE FUNDS OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

