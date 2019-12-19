Evolve Announces Distributions for High Interest Savings Account ETF (HISA)

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit for the High Interest Savings Account ETF. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on or about January 10, 2020, as indicated in the table below:

Evolve ETF Ticker Distribution

Per Unit Ex-Distribution & Record Date Frequency High Interest Savings Account ETF HISA $0.114619285 December 30, 2019 Monthly

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

For further information: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT, Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.572.2111

Related Links

www.evolveetfs.com

