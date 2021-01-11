Evolve Announces Canada's First Cloud Computing ETF Begins Trading on TSX

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund ("DATA"). DATA has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol DATA.

"The pandemic has increased the need for cloud computing in the midst of work from home mandates, and 2020 rounded out what was already a vastly-advancing decade for the sector," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "We all rely heavily on the cloud in both our personal and professional lives, and this demand is reflected in the growth we are seeing in the sector. The launch of DATA marks another Canadian ETF first for investors and helps round out an already impressive disruptive innovation suite from Evolve."

DATA seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Cloud Computing Index Canadian Dollar Hedged, or any successor thereto. DATA invests primarily in equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that have business operations in the field of cloud computing.

DATA is available in hedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units (TSX Ticker: DATA), and unhedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units (TSX Ticker: DATA.B).

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

