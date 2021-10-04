"We are thrilled to be launching our new, patent-pending waterless body wash concentrate and elevating the shower routine," said Jayme Jenkins, Chief Brand Officer at Everist. "Reducing the carbon and plastic-waste impact of traditional, water-filled beauty products is the premise Everist was built on. Just like hair care, traditional body washes are primarily water and packaged in single-use plastic and so we were inspired to do better. With this addition to our product lineup, we combine the benefits of skincare ingredients with gentle cleansing properties to encourage customers to eco-upgrade their routine. For us, it always comes back to performance first."

Since launching in February 2021, Everist has seen rapid growth, building both a loyal customer base and a promising retail expansion strategy. On the market less than a year, the brand has received accolades and some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including ELLE's 2021 Green Beauty Stars, Cosmopolitan's 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Awards, PopSugar's 2021 Beauty Awards, The Kit's 2021 Beauty Disrupter Awards, and Men's Health 2021 Grooming Awards. Most recently, the eCommerce-first company secured distribution deals with Credo Beauty , an American clean beauty retailer, the Allure Store , an online and IRL beauty destination in Manhattan, New York, Well.ca , a Canadian wellness online shop, and Verishop, an eCommerce platform for shopping today's hottest brands.

Everist's new Waterless Body Wash Concentrate focuses on delivering the ultimate shower experience and body-loving results thanks to its ultra-clean waterless paste formulation. Similar to the award-winning hair care concentrates, the body wash is water-activated with a simple paste-to-lather gesture and offers a highly sensorial experience that gently cleanses, while also conditioning the skin – a true multi-tasker. Bringing consistency to its brand promise of remaining plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free in its formulas, Everist also utilizes a signature blend of essential oils in lieu of synthetic fragrance. With notes of orange peel, bergamot, peppermint, rosemary and clary sage, the body wash is both refreshing and uplifting while creating a creamy lather that stands out in the clean beauty space. As a partner accessory, the brand is also launching a 100% biodegradable and home compostable Konjac Sponge made of natural konjac plant fibre. The body wash is priced at $24 USD / $28 CAD per tube and the sponge at $12 USD / $16 CAD.

"The launch of our body wash is set to revolutionize the category, and it marks an important milestone for Everist," expressed Jessica Stevenson, CEO of Everist. "Nowadays, we all recognize that we need to live more sustainably, but these choices can be overwhelming. As a brand, we believe that we are not only accountable for the waste our products create (and for getting that as close to zero as possible), but we are also accountable for providing solutions that make eco easier for that mainstream beauty customer. Eco products – especially in beauty – need to feel like an upgrade and we will continue to connect with our eco-optimist community to understand where those eco-upgrades are needed next."

Driven by its mission to prove that eco is for everyone, the start-up is bringing positive and lasting change in an oversaturated market while shifting the way people look at low-waste beauty and sustainability. Moving away from single-use plastic and petrochemical-derived ingredients, Everist's high-performance waterless concentrates utilize pure, plant-based ingredients and come in infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging. The company is a 1% for the Planet member and fully carbon neutral, as certified by Climate Neutral. Their thoughtful closed-loop CapBack program is just another example of how they have chosen to build their business with a 'blue-sky' approach, crafting what they believe the beauty company of the future should look like.

Conducting its business with purpose at the forefront, Everist plans to continue to build brand momentum and to grow awareness within the industry and with beauty consumers. A key part of its long-term strategy involves the strategic expansion of its retail presence as well as product development roadmap, with several other category-redefining products in the pipeline.

About Everist

Launched in 2021 by beauty industry veterans Jayme Jenkins and Jessica Stevenson, Everist is a beauty company driven by innovation and the mission to prove that eco products can be for everyone. Built with the goal of creating as little waste as possible, Everist waterless products are plant-based, single-use plastic free, vegan, cruelty-free, and are packaged in infinitely recyclable toothpaste-like aluminum tubes. Everist is a brand built for eco-optimists and welcomes everyone to embrace small changes that add up to big impact.

