CED to provide the Centre de services communautaires et culturels de Repentigny with $750,000 for its project for the addition of a 75,000-square-foot pavilion.

Shared public spaces, such as community centres, are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces saw a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Today, Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport,, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a $750,000 non-repayable contribution for the expansion of the Centre de services communautaires et culturels de Repentigny – Centre à Nous. The CED funding was provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

The project involves adding a third pavilion that will be over 75,000 square feet in size and will house eight new community organizations, thus allowing the community to kick-start its development in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission of the Centre à Nous is to enable organizations that promote social well-being to further invest in their own missions to meet the needs of the community of Repentigny and the L'Assomption RCM. The Centre provides reduced-cost spaces and multi-purpose rooms for 21 community public‑support organizations, and 4 self-help groups, so they can meet under one roof to deliver services to citizens and the public.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational facilities and programs, all of which is integral to individual, family and community well-being. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"The Centre à Nous plays a very important role in the community life of Repentigny and the surrounding area. With the proposed new pavilion, the centre will be able to house over 30 community organizations and support groups—a remarkable accomplishment! I am proud that our government is supporting initiatives such as these, which foster the economic recovery and ensure social inclusion in our valued communities."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"After helping SMEs get back up and running again, we are now investing in providing quality meeting spaces for our communities. Our support for the Centre de services communautaires et culturels de Repentigny reflects our government's commitment to support the economic development of communities of all sizes throughout Quebec. Organizations such as the Centre à Nous stimulate growth in the region while improving the quality of life of the people of Repentigny and promoting social inclusion. Kudos for this forward-looking project!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This $750,000 in funding under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund brings us up to more than $3 million in financial support obtained since the beginning of this major project. This Government of Canada funding also means that we now have support for our project from all levels of government. The municipal, provincial and federal governments are now essential allies and partners in the new Centre à Nous. We are proud and grateful for this support."

Mario Morais, President, Centre de services communautaires et culturels de Repentigny – Centre à Nous

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).





CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

