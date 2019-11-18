Evan Solomon Named New Host of CTV News Channel's POWER PLAY

– Seasoned journalist and national affairs specialist continues to host CTV's QUESTION PERIOD and radio program, newly titled OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON –

Tags: @CTVNews, @EvanLSolomon, @CTV_PowerPlay

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/azQKDB

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV News today announced that Evan Solomon has been named host of POWER PLAY, CTV News Channel's daily marquee political program. The award-winning journalist will host the program Monday-Thursday beginning Jan. 6, 2020, with CTV News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier hosting on Fridays. POWER PLAY airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET and again in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca.

The announcement follows last week's news that long-time host Don Martin will be retiring as host of the program at the end of the year. Solomon will continue to helm CTV's political program of record, QUESTION PERIOD, as well as the newly titled OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON on iHeartRadio Canada news talk stations.

"I'm excited to be joining the iconic POWER PLAY and look forward to informing viewers of the latest political news throughout the week," said Solomon. "Don Martin's excellence has made POWER PLAY one of Canada's preeminent political programs, and I'm honoured to be succeeding him in this important role."

"Deeply embedded into Ottawa's political scene over the last several years on behalf of CTV News, Evan was the natural choice to host POWER PLAY," said Wendy Freeman, President, CTV News. "We're looking forward to expanding Evan's role and bringing his expert analysis to CTV News Channel every night."

In addition to POWER PLAY and QUESTION PERIOD (Sundays at 11 a.m. ET on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found), Solomon will continue hosting his radio program, OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON, which moves to 12 Noon - 2 p.m. ET on Monday-Thursday beginning Monday, Jan. 6. OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON airs across all iHeartRadio Canada news talk stations, including 580 CFRA, NEWSTALK 1010, CJAD 800, and more.



"Evan's energy and passion for broadcasting is unparalleled," said Richard Gray, Regional Vice-President and General Manager, Bell Media. "We're happy he will continue to provide breaking news and in-depth storytelling to the listeners of OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON as he embarks on this new role."

Click here for full release.

SOURCE CTV News

For further information: Rob Duffy, Bell Media, 416.384.5717 or rob.duffy@bellmedia.ca; Graeme Morrison, Bell Media, 416.384.5665 or graeme.morrison@bellmedia.ca; Hannah Carver, Bell Media, 416.384.3922 or hannah.carver@bellmedia.ca