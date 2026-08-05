EVA Air To Launch Nonstop Taipei－Delhi Service on December 1

Expands South Asia Network and Enhances India North America Connectivity

TAIPEI, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- EVA Air will begin a new nonstop service from Taipei to Delhi on December 1, with bookings now open on EVA Air's website or travel agencies. Operating five flights per week with Airbus A330-300 aircraft, the new route will make EVA Air the only Taiwan-based airline offering nonstop passenger flights to India. The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Flight No. Frequency Departure time Arrival time Taipei－Delhi BR367 2.3.5.6.7 11:00 15:35 Delhi－Taipei BR368 2.3.5.6.7 19:55 04:20+1 *Actual flight times are subject to the official announcements on the website.

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"The launch of nonstop Taipei－Delhi service represents an important milestone in EVA Air's network development," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "Growing connections across the manufacturing, semiconductor, artificial intelligence, and technology industries continue to drive closer economic ties between Taiwan and India. Our new Delhi route not only provides a more efficient travel option for business and leisure passengers but also strengthens connectivity between India and North America through our Taipei hub."

Through EVA Air's partnership with Star Alliance member Air India, passengers can conveniently connect beyond Delhi to major Indian cities, supporting growing demand from business travelers, students, researchers, and visiting friends and relatives. Delhi is not only India's political and commercial capital but also the gateway to the country's famous Golden Triangle, linking Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur.

North American travelers can also take advantage of EVA Air's extensive Asian network, with convenient connections via Taiwan to major cities across Asia. By linking Asia and the Americas through a highly efficient hub and delivering award-winning five-star service, EVA Air continues to provide a premium and reliable travel experience for passengers worldwide. Travelers can learn more about EVA Air's routes and services and book flights at www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA Air and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation

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