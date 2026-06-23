EVA Air's In-Flight Wines Earn Double Gold at 2026 Cellars in the Sky Awards

TAIPEI, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- EVA Air earned top honors at the 2026 Cellars in the Sky Awards, hosted by Business Traveller in London. EVA Air earned Gold for "Business Class Sparkling Wine," as well as "Drinks Innovation – Wellness, No & Low," and was the only Taiwan-based carrier recognized in either category. The recognition reflects EVA Air's focus on delivering an elevated culinary experience at 30,000 feet.

EVA Air celebrates its Gold award wins at the 2026 Cellars in the Sky Awards in London, including recognition for “Business Class Sparkling Wine” and “Drinks Innovation – Wellness, No & Low.” It was the only airline from Taiwan to be recognized in this year's competition. (Photo credit: Jonathan Browning)

Launched by Business Traveller in 1985, the Cellars in the Sky Awards are judged annually by an international panel of renowned wine experts through blind tastings. The awards are widely considered a leading benchmark for in-flight wine programs and overall onboard dining quality.

EVA Air has built a strong track record at the Cellars in the Sky Awards, winning Gold for 'Best Business Class Cellar' in both 2015 and 2016, while its Business Class champagne also achieved an impressive record of 10 consecutive wins in the "Best Business Class Sparkling" category. In 2026, with the introduction of the new "Drinks Innovation – Wellness, No & Low" category, EVA Air was again recognized with the Gold award, further highlighting its leadership and innovation in in-flight beverage programs.

At this year's awards, EVA Air's selection of Laurent-Perrier's flagship cuvée, Grand Siècle, earned the Gold medal for "Business Class Sparkling Wine." Blended from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir across three exceptional vintages, the champagne offers elegant acidity and a layered complexity. In the "Drinks Innovation – Wellness, No & Low" category, EVA Air's selection of Oddbird Blanc de Blancs, a non-alcoholic sparkling wine from Sweden, also earned Gold. Made from Chardonnay and gently de-alcoholized to preserve its structure and aromas, it provides a high-quality alternative for travelers seeking alcohol-free options. The product is also certified organic and vegan, aligning with growing passenger interest in health and sustainability, and reflecting EVA Air's ongoing commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable development.

EVA Air's in-flight wine program continues to earn international recognition, offering passengers a high-quality tasting experience through a curated selection of premium champagnes and innovative non-alcoholic options. Beyond sparkling wines, the airline's Business Class wine list features carefully selected red and white wines from around the world, consistently earning recognition from international rating organizations and garnering strong praise from travelers worldwide.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. EVA Air continues to expand its global network with new routes and service enhancements, including the upcoming launch of service to Washington, D.C. (Dulles) on June 26. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation

Jen Ortega, [email protected]