EVA Air President Clay Sun Named First Taiwanese Member of IATA Board of Directors

TAIPEI, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has elected EVA Air President Clay Sun to its Board of Directors, making him the first Taiwanese representative to serve on the organization's highest governing body and marking the first participation by a Taiwan-based airline. The announcement was made at the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

EVA Air President Clay Sun and IATA Director General Willie Walsh at the 82nd IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, marking Sun’s election to the IATA Board.

The IATA Board of Directors is the organization's highest decision-making body, responsible for strategic leadership, governance, and major policy decisions. Its work is supported by four Board Committees: the Governance & Performance Committee, the Industry Strategy & Policy Committee, the Finance, Risk & Audit Committee, and the Membership Committee.

"It is a great honor to represent EVA Air as the first member from Taiwan to join the IATA Board of Directors," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "This milestone not only marks EVA Air's entry into the core of international aviation organizations but also represents a significant milestone for Taiwan's civil aviation industry. EVA Air looks forward to working with global partners to contribute to the sustainable development of the aviation sector."

"We are delighted to welcome Clay Sun as a member of IATA's Board of Directors," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. "We look forward to tapping into his vast experience in both the passenger and cargo side of the business to help shape IATA's strategic direction and priorities for the airline industry, and in overseeing the work of IATA."

Founded in 1945, IATA is a non-governmental international organization representing more than 360 airlines worldwide, accounting for over 80 percent of global air traffic. Headquartered in Montreal, with executive offices in Geneva, the association plays a central role in connecting global air transport networks, advancing industry standards, and promoting safe and reliable air services. Through systems such as the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) and New Distribution Capability (NDC), IATA helps airlines streamline complex international operations, simplify administrative processes, and enhance connectivity with the global marketplace. It also manages global airline and airport coding systems that identify carriers, airports, and intermodal locations worldwide, supporting standardized operations across the industry.

President Clay Sun's election to the IATA Board of Directors reflects global recognition of EVA Air's contributions to international aviation and reinforces the airline's growing leadership role within the global aviation community.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. EVA Air continues to expand its global network with new routes and service enhancements, including the upcoming launch of service to Washington, D.C. (Dulles) on June 26. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation

Jen Ortega, [email protected]