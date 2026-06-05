EVA Air Receives International Recognition for Flight Safety

Awarded AirlineRatings.com Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating

TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- AirlineRatings.com, a globally recognized aviation safety and product rating agency, awarded EVA Air its highest safety distinction, the Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating. This certification was introduced in 2025, and this latest recognition once again affirms EVA Air's excellence and professionalism in flight safety management, earning global acknowledgment.

EVA Air Receives AirlineRatings.com’s Highest Safety Honor “Seven Star PLUS” and is named one of the World’s Top 10 Safest Airlines in 2026. AirlineRatings.com “Seven Star PLUS” award is an upgraded distinction in the seven-star safety rating system, recognizing EVA Air’s exceptional strength and professionalism in flight safety management.

"What sets EVA Air apart as a Seven Star PLUS carrier is the precision of its onboard safety culture," said AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen. "Our auditor recorded the best pre-departure checks we have seen to date, carried out with a discipline and consistency that reflects an exceptional operation. EVA Air's performance was outstanding across every sector, and this rating recognises a team that refuses to settle for anything less than the highest standard."

"Safety is our most important and non-negotiable core value," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "When this principle becomes part of every employee's mindset, our team works tirelessly to deliver the highest level of safety for every passenger who chooses EVA Air. Receiving the AirlineRatings Seven Star Plus Safety Rating, after consistently maintaining a Seven Star Safety Rating since 2014, is not only a recognition of our team's professionalism and dedication, but also a reminder of the responsibility we carry. We will continue to give 100 percent of our effort to repay the trust and confidence of every passenger traveling with EVA Air."

AirlineRatings.com has been a globally recognized aviation evaluation organization since 2013, conducting its World's Safest Airlines rankings using a proprietary seven-star rating system to assess nearly 400 airlines worldwide. EVA Air has received this honor for 13 consecutive years. The upgraded Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating builds upon the existing seven-star system and is based on a series of anonymous flight audits conducted by AirlineRatings.com across domestic and international, short- and long-haul, and day and overnight flights, reflecting real passenger experiences and consistent, high-level performance across all evaluation criteria.

In addition to receiving the Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating, EVA Air was also ranked No. 8 among the World's Top 10 Safest Airlines by AirlineRatings.com in its 2026 rankings. EVA Air has also earned the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline certification for 11 consecutive years. EVA Air will continue to enhance its services and uphold its core principles of Safety, Service, and Sustainability, while maintaining the high standards that underpin its global safety recognition.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. EVA Air continues to expand its global network with new routes and service enhancements, including the upcoming launch of service to Washington, D.C. (Dulles) on June 26. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation

Jen Ortega, [email protected]