European Union to highlight investment opportunities, innovative technologies and policy developments at PDAC 2023

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The European Union and EU Member States, for the 6th year, will be present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Ontario, March 5 - 8, 2023, booth #931 (South building).

The EU presence at PDAC this year comes at a moment when the EU is preparing to adopt its Critical Raw Materials Act. The Act was announced in September last year by President von der Leyen in her State of the Union speech and aims to ensure a secure, sustainable and responsible raw materials supply to the EU.

The EU will be represented by officials from the Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs and the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA).

The EU presence and activities planned for the EU Day at PDAC focus on:

Fostering investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sector and securing a sustainable supply of raw materials for industrial value chains;

Promoting EU innovative and cutting-edge technologies for exploration and mining in EU Member States;

EU contribution to sustainable and responsible mining, while promoting high environmental and social standards;

Research and innovation cooperation opportunities in the EU.

Given the ambitious European Green Deal objective, the path towards resiliency set by the REPowerEU and the strategic importance of raw materials for the EU industry, the European Commission is deploying a comprehensive strategy boosting research and innovation, establishing international partnerships with third countries and channeling investment opportunities through industrial alliances.

Access to raw materials is a strategic goal for EU given its ambition for the twin green and digital transition. Ensuring the supply of sustainable raw materials, in particular of critical raw materials necessary for clean technologies, digital, space and defense applications, by diversifying supply from both primary and secondary sources, is therefore one of the prerequisites to make this transition happen.

In PDAC 2023, attendees are invited to visit the EU booth #931 (South Building) and attend the two sessions organized on Tuesday, March 7, during EU Day at PDAC. The morning session is about investment opportunities in the EU Member States while the afternoon session presents the latest developments regarding innovative and cutting-edge technological solutions in the exploration and mining sectors.

EU Day at PDAC, 7 March:

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast Session

What: Securing EU Raw Materials for the Green and Digital Transition

Explore how to be part of responsible raw materials industrial value chains in the EU.

Enjoy presentations from a number of EU Member State representatives from Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden and industrial alliances such as the European Raw materials Alliance and the European Battery Alliance.

When:

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

Registration: Registration is recommended, but not mandatory. Attendees may register in person beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET

For more information, please contact: Ludo Olivier – [email protected]

European Union Research and Innovation Workshop/Cocktail reception

What:

Horizon Programmes EU Research & Innovation for Sustainable Raw Materials Value Chains

Find out how can innovation help improve the economic, health, safety and environmental performance of exploration and mining operations.

Participate in our Research and Innovation workshop to learn about research projects and innovative solutions for extraction and processing of raw materials.

When:

from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

**Cocktail Reception to follow from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

Registration: Registration is recommended, but not mandatory. Participants may register in person begging at 1:30 p.m. ET

For more information, please contact: Ludo Olivier – [email protected]

To join the PDAC 2023 EU conversation online, be sure to follow us:

