European Union at PDAC 2026 to present EU Strategic Projects on raw materials, highlight its plan to boost investments in the sector and diversify import sources, as well as showcase policy developments and innovative technologies

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - For the 9th consecutive year, the European Union and EU Member States will be present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Ontario, March 1 - 4 2026, booth #931, (South building).

It is one of the EU goals to ensure access to secure, sustainable and diversified raw materials value chains, in particular of strategic raw materials needed for clean technologies, digital, space and defense applications.

Like every year, the European Commission hosts the EU booth at PDAC to promote the EU's opportunities in the raw materials value chains and the EU's excellence in R&I.

This year the EU delegation will be led by the Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné, in charge of Prosperity and Industrial Strategy for the European Union.

Top EU official Mrs Kerstin Jorna, the European Commission's Director General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, will present the RESourceEU Initiative, set to accelerate diversification and boost investments in raw materials in Europe.

Under the slogan "Choose Europe", the EU presence and activities planned for the EU Day at PDAC 2026 will:

showcase investment opportunities across the raw materials value chain, thanks to the Strategic Projects located in the EU and in third countries with potential to supply the EU market

highlight the importance of working with trusted partners to build resilient value chains,

stimulate R&I cooperation in technologies for exploration, mining, processing and recycling by demonstrating the excellence of the Horizon Europe projects.

In the morning, the EU Networking and Business Breakfast will be opened by the EU Ambassador to Canada, Ms Geneviève Tuts, who will also moderate a high-level panel on international cooperation featuring Joost Korte, Special Envoy for the EU-Canada Partnership, the Honourable John Hannaford, Personal Representative of the Canadian Prime Minister to the European Union, Nicola Beer, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank and Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland Minister for Business, Raw Materials, Energy, Justice, and Gender Equality.

Additional panels with Member States representatives will highlight business opportunities in the raw materials sector and the actions undertaken to create a favourable investment environment in the EU countries, including by developing national exploration programmes.

A pitching session of some of the EU Strategic Projects selected under the Critical Raw Materials Act in 2025, will close the event.

The afternoon session, organized at the EU booth, will display innovations and technological solutions in exploration, mining, processing and recycling through the presentation of projects funded by the Horizon Europe Programme.

A Cocktail Reception will close the EU Day at PDAC from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

PDAC 2026 attendees are invited to visit the EU booth #931 (South Building).

EU Day at PDAC, Tuesday 3 March:

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast Session

What: Choose Europe

Explore EU investments opportunities in sustainable and resilient raw materials value chains

Enjoy presentations from the EU Strategic Projects and from EU Member State representatives from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and Latvia.

When:

8:00 to 11:00 ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

Registration: Registration is mandatory. Attendees may register online by clicking here and in person beginning at 7:30 ET.

For more information, contact Christina Mastruzzo [email protected]

European Union Research and Innovation Workshop

What: Innovative technologies driving a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials in the European Union

Participate in our Research and Innovation workshop to learn about EU Horizon Europe technology success stories from research projects and innovative solutions for extraction, processing and recycling of raw materials.

When:

from 12.00 to 13.30 ET

Where:

The EU booth at PDAC - #931 (South Building)

**Cocktail Reception to follow from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

For more information, contact Christina Mastruzzo [email protected]

To join the PDAC 2026 EU conversation online, be sure to follow us:

For any media inquiries, please contact: Diodora Bucur, Press officer, Delegation of the European Union to Canada, [email protected]