Euromax Announces appointment of Non Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") announces that Maciej Sciazko has been appointed to the Board of Directors as Non Executive Director. He serves as Head of Mining Operations for the Trafigura Group and has two decades of experience across the globe.

In his current role at Trafigura, Maciej oversees Trafigura's global mining portfolio which consists of multiple JV and wholly owned mining assets. Maciej has a proven track record of executing multi-billion dollar capital projects and creating sustainable value across operations in five continents, with experience in navigating complex regulatory, financial and political environments.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Maciej to the Board. He brings broad experience of both construction and operating assets in multiple jurisdictions which will be invaluable to the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project."

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

About Trafigura Group

Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded over 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. It deploys infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. Trafigura invests in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through MorGen Energy and joint venture Nala Renewables.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, the Impala Terminals joint venture and Greenergy, supplier and distributor of transportation fuels and biofuels. The Group employs over 13,000 people, of which over 1,400 are shareholders and is active in over 150 countries.

In the six months to 31 March 2025, Trafigura generated Group Revenue of over US$119 billion and US$1.5 billion of Net Profit. As at 31 March 2025, the Trafigura Group had total Group Equity of over US$16 billion, and had immediate access to available cash and unutilised committed corporate credit facilities of US$13.5 billion.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, +44 20 3918 5160