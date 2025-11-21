Euromax Announces Appointment of Independent Director

TSXV: EOX

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that P. Gage Jull has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent, non-executive director. Mr. Jull serves as Executive Chairman of Arrow Exploration Corp.

Mr. Jull brings over three decades of natural resources investment banking experience to the Board, including significant financing and development of junior resources companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Jull has acted as lead underwriter on numerous cross border equity and debt offerings involving energy or mining assets around the world, with capital sourced in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., and has worked at various Canadian domestic as well as international investment banking firms. Mr. Jull holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, and holds both P.Eng. and CFA designations.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Gage to the Board. He brings a valuable combination of financing expertise, strategic M&A insight and hands-on governance experience in the natural resources sector. Gage's turnaround and significant board experience will strengthen the Board's oversight as we position the Ilovica-Shtuka project for the future."

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the impacts of Mr. Jull's appointment to the Board on the Board and the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

