€5,990 Smart EV Redefines Joyful Mobility

News provided by

ASTRAUX

Aug 23, 2025, 07:43 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chinese innovation brand ASTRAUX is set to host its Global Launch Event on September 4, 2025, in Berlin, unveiling three groundbreaking products at IFA 2025:

ASTRAUX Micro Smart EV AL series: ASTRAUX's new micro electric vehicle is designed to meet the demands of urban mobility and appeal to all generations. Certified under the EU's L6e/L7e categories, it can be legally driven from the age of 14 in certain European countries—bringing new freedom and fun to city transport.

Continue Reading

Visually, the vehicle stands out with a highly original design concept: oversized circular headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° viewing layout that blends bold personality with enhanced safety. Inside, it offers in-car karaoke and ambient lighting, while externally it is equipped with a drone—transforming it from a simple car into a mobile entertainment hub.

At the launch event, ASTRAUX will also unveil two additional innovations: the AI-powered companion robot Aimon and the AI sunglasses, marking the brand's latest step in lifestyle-driven smart technology.

Designed for all generation, ASTRAUX brings a new philosophy of "Joy for All", merging style, technology, and affordability. This cross-category launch marks a bold step into smart mobility, emotional companionship, and wearable AI experiences.

Limited-Time Offer — Starting today until September 6, 24:00 CET, reserve any product for just €9.9 with a full refund available until November 10:

ASTRAUX AL7 Early Bird price: €7,990 (Reg. €8,990)

ASTRAUX AL6 Early Bird price: €5,990 (Reg. €6,990)

ASTRAUX's vision is to make innovative design accessible, giving consumers smarter, more playful, and more affordable technology. As the brand puts it: "Style it. Live it. Show it."

The countdown has begun. Join us at IFA Berlin and witness a new era of smart living.

Website: https://astra-ux.com/zh
Pre-order Link: https://astra-ux.com/products/electric-mini-car
Media Contact: [email protected] 
Social Media:

Instagram: @Astraux.global
TikTok: @astrauxglobal
Facebook: @Astraux.global

SOURCE ASTRAUX

Organization Profile

ASTRAUX