TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - In these times of rapid change, organizations and individuals need competent, trusted professionals to rely on, and the accountancy profession is transforming to continue to meet this need. This transformation requires a shift in mindset, according to a new paper on ethics and the profession developed by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

In today's world more than ever, mindset matters. Ethical leadership is at the heart of the profession's ability to drive trust and create value and at the core of ethical leadership is the appropriate application of professional competence, skills, values, ethics and attitudes.

The publication Mindset and enabling skills of professional accountants – a competence paradigm shift outlines the need for the profession to fundamentally shift its focus to stay relevant and thrive as the world changes. It emphasizes that the profession's evolution will be based on professional accountants building broad technology literacy, while also honing their professional and human skills that set them apart from the machines they will work collaboratively with, rather than solely emphasizing the core traditional technical areas of the accounting profession.

Mindset and enabling skills of professional accountants – a competence paradigm shift completes a four-part thought leadership series stemming from a collaborative exploratory paper and global roundtable event called Ethical Leadership in an Era of Complexity and Digital Change, which CPA Canada, ICAS and IFAC jointly hosted early in 2021. It follows three earlier publications - Complexity and the professional accountant: Practical guidance for ethical decision-making, Technology is a double-edged sword: Opportunities and challenges for the accountancy profession and Identifying and mitigating bias and mis- and disinformation.

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

About ICAS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) is the global professional body for Chartered Accountants. We educate, examine and lead, enabling excellence whilst always working for the wider public good. All 23,000 ICAS members have earned our world-class CA designation of Chartered Accountant, the qualification that's shaped an international business community spanning industries and continents, full of local heroes and corporate leaders. And we continually foster the bonds between our members, so CAs at all stages of their careers can learn from shared experience and connect their ambitions to success. For further information please visit – icas.com.

About IESBA

The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) is an independent global standard-setting board. The IESBA's mission is to serve the public interest by setting ethics standards, including auditor independence requirements, which seek to raise the bar for ethical conduct and practice for all professional accountants through a robust, globally operable International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (the Code).

About IFAC

The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) is the global organization for the accountancy profession dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. Comprised of 180 members and associates in more than 130 countries and jurisdictions, IFAC represents more than 3 million accountants in public practice, education, government service, industry and commerce.

Over four decades, IFAC has represented the global profession and supported the development, adoption, and implementation of international standards that underpin the contributions of today's global accountancy profession. IFAC has maintained a long-term approach to building and strengthening a global accountancy profession that supports transparent, accountable, and sustainable organizations, financial markets, and economies.

SOURCE CPA Canada

For further information: Perry Jensen, Media Relations Manager, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Tel: 416-204-3941, Email: [email protected]