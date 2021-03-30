The company will effectively have one of the largest amounts of customer-ready data center capacity available in Canada

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all eight Canadian data centers from Aptum Technologies, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, along with all customers and employees associated with its colocation business. The addition of these strategic locations complements eStruxture's existing portfolio of six data centers in Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, further strengthening the company's pan-Canadian platform and adding key industry verticals to its portfolio.

eStruxture will provide one of the largest amounts of immediately sellable capacity in Canada for companies looking to speed up their time to market. Moreover, customers will benefit from access to two of Canada's largest carrier hotels located at 151 Front Street West in Toronto and 555 Hastings in Vancouver. This will add over two hundred new network providers to eStruxture's ecosystem including access to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) and the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX). Aptum will continue as one of eStruxture's largest customers in Canada.

A customer-first company, eStruxture is delivering on its promise to help its customers:

Grow in the Canadian market with access to scalable facilities that can immediately accommodate large scale deployments

in the Canadian market with access to scalable facilities that can immediately accommodate large scale deployments Expand their reach globally via secure, direct connectivity to an extensive ecosystem of network and cloud service providers, and

their reach globally via secure, direct connectivity to an extensive ecosystem of network and cloud service providers, and Accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging hybrid cloud solutions

"We have entered an agreement to acquire Aptum Technologies' Canadian colocation business and are delighted to welcome Aptum's existing data center employees and colocation customers to the eStruxture family," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "This acquisition allows us to significantly scale our platform, further expand our reach and customer base in the Vancouver and Montreal areas, and enter the Toronto market in a meaningful way. eStruxture is proud of its Canadian roots and is committed to continuing to invest in our economy, create more jobs for Canadians, and offer a data center platform that is ideal for companies that want to grow or establish their footprint in Canada."

With the addition of the new facilities (five in Toronto, two in Montreal and one in Vancouver), eStruxture will operate a total of 14 facilities across Canada, increasing its total footprint to over 600,000 square feet of combined data center space and a total IT capacity of 100 megawatts. The newly acquired data centers offer both central and edge locations, are scalable, sustainably designed, and highly connected.

Scotiabank served as financial advisor and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal counsel to eStruxture. DH Capital served as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg acted as legal counsel to Aptum.

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider. Our solutions are designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission-critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com . Follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/ .

SOURCE eStruxture Data Centers Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Angela Adam, +1 888-369-2209, [email protected]

Related Links

estruxture.com

