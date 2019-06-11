eStruxture Names Jaime Leverton as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- eStruxture, a leading pan-Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces today that Jaime Leverton is joining the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. With over 15 years in various executive roles, Ms. Leverton joins eStruxture with a strong background in building and scaling high-performing sales organizations. In this role, Ms. Leverton will lead global sales, distribution and marketing.

Ms. Leverton is an accomplished data center and telecom professional, a highly sought-after industry speaker and valued thought leader. She is joining eStruxture from her previous role at Cogeco Peer 1 where she served as General Manager and Vice President of Sales for Canada and APAC, and had direct responsibility for creating and driving revenue programs. Her telecom career also includes tenure in various executive roles with National Bank, BlackBerry, Bell Canada and IBM Canada. She also proudly sits on the boards of the Stratford Festival, ITAC and the Merry Go Round children's foundation.

"While the data center industry continues its rapid pace of growth and eStruxture's platform expansion accelerates across Canada, we are strengthening our leadership team with valuable talent. Jaime brings an ideal combination of energy, vision, industry expertise and sales acumen to our company," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "Her extensive knowledge of technology solutions sets the stage for the development of new strategic partnerships and her experience in customer management is perfectly in-line with our customer-centric mission. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to our team and have her focused on further accelerating our growth."

The appointment comes on the heels of recent eStruxture announcements, including the expansion of the company's flagship Vancouver data center facility (VAN-1) and the build out of a second facility in the area (VAN-2).

"I am thrilled to join a young, fast-growing industry leader like eStruxture," adds Ms. Leverton. "Over the past two years, eStruxture has experienced tremendous growth by expanding its data center locations, growing partnerships and diversifying the company's product portfolio in order to offer customers a flexible platform to scale their business. I look forward to further driving eStruxture's strategic growth efforts and am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible team."

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

