eStruxture Data Centers Expands Partnership with Cogent Communications

Multinational internet service provider to provide Dedicated Internet Access at eStruxture's MTL-2 facility

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- eStruxture Data Centers, a prominent Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces today an expanded partnership with Cogent Communications, a multinational Internet Service Provider. Already present in eStruxture's MTL-1 data center, Cogent will now be offering Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) at the company's MTL-2 facility. The move empowers eStruxture to provide even greater choice in high-performance connectivity options for customers with applications requiring dedicated bandwidth.

"At eStruxture, we've made it part of our mission to offer our customers a varied selection of accessible, diverse high-performance network connectivity solutions," says Todd Coleman, CEO of eStruxture. "By leveraging our vibrant ecosystem of dark fiber providers, carriers, service providers and network operators, we're able to support enterprises that need fast, dedicated connectivity to maximize network reach and quality of service. We're honored that Cogent has opted to expand its footprint within our ecosystem, enabling us to grow together in the Montreal market."

"As part of our overall product line, we provide high performing DIA services that are non-oversubscribed and backed by one of the best SLAs available," says Sam Iannaco, Sales Director for Cogent Communications. "Factoring in the needs of the wider Montreal market – a growing hotspot of data-intensive workloads and applications – offering DIA services from eStruxture's MTL-2 data center is a natural move for us. We value our partnership with eStruxture and are pleased to deepen our relationship with them."

Dedicated internet access solutions offer organizations secure, dedicated bandwidth with synchronous upload and download speeds. For those using cloud computing, remote desktop connections, VoIP functionality and a host of other data-intensive, data center applications, DIA is growing in popularity as a way to avoid the issues of shared internet connections. The new deal with Cogent improves eStruxture's already-strong ability to meet the high-performance, ultra-low latency requirements of its customers.

To learn more about eStruxture's Connectivity Services, visit the company's website at www.estruxture.com.

To learn more about Cogent, visit www.cogentco.com.

