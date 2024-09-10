Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
Elections Canada
Sep 10, 2024, 15:16 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, September 6; Saturday, September 7; Sunday, September 8; and Monday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 21,161 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.
|
Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls
|
Electoral District
|
Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls in
|
10,032
|
11,129
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations [email protected]
