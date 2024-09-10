Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

  • Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec).
  • Advance polls were open on Friday, September 6; Saturday, September 7; Sunday, September 8; and Monday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
  • According to the preliminary figures, some 21,161 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.

Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls

Electoral District

Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls in
Current By-election

Elmwood–Transcona

10,032

LaSalle–Émard–Verdun

11,129
  • This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

