Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Cloverdale–Langley City (British Columbia).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 7; Sunday, December 8; and Monday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, 5,368 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
