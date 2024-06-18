Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

  • Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Toronto–St. Paul's (Ontario).
  • Advance polls were open on Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; Sunday, June 16; and Monday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
  • According to the preliminary figures, some 10,787 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
  • This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

