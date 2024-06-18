Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Toronto–St. Paul's ( Ontario ).

). Advance polls were open on Friday, June 14 ; Saturday, June 15 ; Sunday, June 16 ; and Monday, June 17 , from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

; ; ; and , from to 9 p.m. each day. According to the preliminary figures, some 10,787 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.

electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election. This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]