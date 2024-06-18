Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
Elections Canada
Jun 18, 2024, 15:43 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Toronto–St. Paul's (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; Sunday, June 16; and Monday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 10,787 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
