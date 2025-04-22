GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal general election now under way.

has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal general election now under way. Advance polls were open on Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19; Sunday, April 20; and Monday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the preliminary figures, 7.3 million electors voted at the advance polls in this general election. This is a 25% increase from the 5 .8 million electors who voted in advance in the 2021 general election.

electors voted at the advance polls in this general election. This is a increase from the electors who voted in advance in the 2021 general election. This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

A breakdown of the estimated number of electors who voted at the advance polls for all electoral districts is being calculated and will soon be available on elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]