Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

Electoral District Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls in Current By-election Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount 7642 Oxford 11208 Winnipeg South Centre 9172 Portage–Lisgar 7988

These are estimates. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

