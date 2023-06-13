Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

Electoral District

Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls in Current By-election

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount

7642

Oxford

11208

Winnipeg South Centre

9172

Portage–Lisgar

7988
  • These are estimates. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

