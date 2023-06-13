Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
13 Jun, 2023, 13:52 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, June 9; Saturday, June 10; Sunday, June 11; and Monday, June 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 36,010 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.
|
Electoral District
|
Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls in Current By-election
|
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount
|
7642
|
Oxford
|
11208
|
Winnipeg South Centre
|
9172
|
Portage–Lisgar
|
7988
- These are estimates. Some polls may not have reported yet.
