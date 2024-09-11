ESSA Pharma to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, and David S. Wood, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essaphrma.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

ESSA Pharma Inc.

Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer

778.331.0962

[email protected]

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

[email protected]

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc