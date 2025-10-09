ESSA Announces Completion of Arrangement with XenoTherapeutics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., USA and VANCOUVER, BC, Canada, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) ("ESSA" or the "Company") today announced the completion of XenoTherapeutics' ("Xeno") previously announced acquisition of ESSA (the "Acquisition").

Xeno Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xeno, has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of ESSA (the "Common Shares") for approximately US$0.1242 per Common Share, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") per Common Share, which CVR represents the right to receive up to approximately US$0.14 per CVR and payable within specified periods following the close of the Acquisition. The potential CVR payment of US$0.14 per Common Share represents up to US$6.7 million in the aggregate that may be distributed to CVR holders depending on the outcome and related expenses of certain contingent liabilities.

On October 7, 2025, the Company obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement. ESSA has requested that the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") file a delisting application on Form 25 to report the delisting of the Common Shares from Nasdaq. ESSA expects to terminate the registration of the Common Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, approximately 10 days after the closing of the Acquisition.

An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Advisors and Counsel

Leerink Partners LLC served as ESSA's exclusive financial advisor in connection with the Acquisition. Blake, Cassels & Graydon, LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as ESSA's Canadian legal counsel and U.S. legal counsel, respectively.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a pharmaceutical company that was previously focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com.

About XenoTherapeutics, Inc.

XenoTherapeutics is a Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) research foundation focused on advancing xenotransplantation through scientific research, clinical development, and public education. For more information, please visit www.xenotx.org.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication, and any related oral statements, contains certain information which, as presented, constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to future events and often address expected future business and financial performance, containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ESSA's delisting application to Nasdaq, and other statements that are not statements of historical facts.

In this communication, these forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding, among other things, and the potential benefits of the Acquisition, the Company's business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, including the consummation of the Transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

