ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, USA and VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 6, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at ten and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, Philip Kantoff and Lauren Merendino to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David R. Parkinson 29,947,985 99.73 % 81,989 0.27 % Richard MGlickman 29,948,035 99.73 % 81,939 0.27 % Gary Sollis 29,945,788 99.72 % 84,186 0.28 % Franklin M. Berger 29,937,249 99.69 % 92,725 0.31 % Scott Requadt 29,947,985 99.73 % 81,989 0.27 % MarellaThorell 23,840,414 79.39 % 6,189,560 20.61 % Alex Martin 30,014,431 99.95 % 15,543 0.05 % Sandy Zweifach 30,013,358 99.94 % 16,616 0.06 % Philip Kantoff 30,014,381 99.95 % 15,593 0.05 % Lauren Merendino 30,015,635 99.95 % 14,339 0.05 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) an amendment to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (as amended, the "Amended Omnibus Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Company reserved and available for issuance under the Amended Omnibus Plan; and (iii) on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

