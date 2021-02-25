In October 2020, ESR released the world's first MagSafe car charger. "The market response was resounding and the charger quickly became a bestseller," said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "People are excited about MagSafe and we continue to believe that small but meaningful design changes can make new technology like MagSafe radically more intuitive. By adapting the patented kickstand from our popular phone cases, we've given users more ways to use MagSafe than a standard charger allows."

Built into the back of the charging pad is an adjustable kickstand that supports any viewing angle from 30° to 60° and folds neatly away when not in use. This allows users to stay charged while they game, text, or watch videos; making it the most versatile MagSafe-compatible charger on the market. Unlike the original Apple MagSafe charger, the USB-C cable is fully removable, enabling users to pair the charger with a cable of their own preference or ditch the cable completely for a light and portable phone stand.

Specifications

Output: 7.5W for iPhone 12 (15W max)

Size: 0.3" x 2.4" (7 x 60 mm)

Weight: 1.6 oz (45 g)

Package contents:

1 x HaloLock™ Kickstand Wireless Charger

1 x 5 ft (1.5 m) USB-C to USB-C cable

Other ESR HaloLock™ accessories:

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories, tech-enhanced products, and emergent smart devices that give people a better experience with technology in everyday life.

