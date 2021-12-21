MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the rapidly changing health situation and in accordance with the directives of the City of Montreal and the Government of Québec, Espace pour la vie announces the temporary closure of its museums. The Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Jardin botanique greenhouses and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan will close to the public as of December 22 for an indefinite period, while the Insectarium is already closed for work. The Jardin botanique's outdoor gardens will remain open in accordance with current health regulations.

Ticket holders for either museum will be contacted and given the option of postponing their visit or receiving a refund.

Espace pour la vie will keep the public informed of the situation through its social networks.

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex.

Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

For further information: Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, 514 443-6801, [email protected]

