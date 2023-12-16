Escape from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

DUCK LAKE, SK, Dec. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 16, 2023, during the 5:00 p.m. count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Leslie Sand was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Leslie Sand is 43 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, green eyes, brown hair, and a smiley face tattoo on his right calf.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of four years, four months, eight days for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, possession of a firearm knowing it was altered/defaced, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, careless use/storage of a firearm, obstructing public/peace officer, obtaining credit by false pretenses, false pretenses, under $5000, offence under Traffic Safety Act – AB (x10).

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Leslie Sand is asked to contact the Rosthern Detachment of the RCMP.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the Rosthern Detachment of the RCMP to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

