DUCK LAKE, SK, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 9, 2023 during a formal count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Dane Woodward was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Dane Woodward (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Dane Woodward is 30 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 86 kg (190 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 5 months for robbery – all others, operation while prohibited, flight from peace officer (x2), identity fraud with intention to gain advantage, and fail to comply with probation order.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dane Woodward is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laurie Burnouf, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 716-5709