DUCK LAKE, SK, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 15, 2024 during the 10:30 p.m. count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat is 21 years old, measures 170 cm (5'7") in height and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair and tattoos on his neck.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 6 months for Robbery, Dangerous Operation Conveyance, Flight from Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website Correctional Service Canada - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306)-203-2019