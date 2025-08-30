Tyrrel Bigchild is 21 years old, measures 173 cm (5'8") in height and weighs 77 kg (170 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos, including:

"RESPECT" on his right upper arm;

a grim reaper on his right hand;

an infinity symbol on his right forearm;

"LOYALTY" on his left hand;

"THUG LIFE" on his left upper arm; and

small waves on his neck.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 2 years and 9 months for robbery (all others), assault with a weapon (x3), and failure to comply with undertaking (at large).

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tyrrel Bigchild is asked to contact the police.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Native Couselling Services of Alberta will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

