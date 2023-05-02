PRINCE ALBERT, SK, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 2, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm, inmate Isiah Hanson fled from Prince Albert Grand Council, a minimum-security Section 81 spiritual healing lodge.

Prince Albert Grand Council immediately contacted the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Isiah Hanson - Escape (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Isiah Hanson is 25 years old, measures 173 cm (5'8") in height and weighs 62 kg (137 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 2 years for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000, failure to comply with order – at large, and failure to attend court – at large.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Isiah Hanson is asked to contact the police.

Prince Albert Grand Council and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203