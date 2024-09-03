Escape from Prince Albert Grand Council - Minimum-security Section 81 facility

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Dalton Checkosis is 30 years old, measures 180 cm (5′11″) in height and weighs 88 kg (194 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair and has multiple tattoos, including:

"Family" on his neck

"Leddy" and "Fox" on his right forearm

"Nikita" on his right arm

A flower on his left and right hand

A tribal tatoo on his left forearm

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 5 years, 11 months, 11 days for robbery (x2), aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dalton Checkosis is asked to contact the police.

Prince Albert Grand Council and the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

PAGC and CSC have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

