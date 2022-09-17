Escape from Eagle Women's Healing Lodge

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 16, 2022 approximately 10:30 p.m., staff members at Eagle Women's Healing Lodge, a minimum security level Section 81 Healing Lodge, discovered that residents Christine Goodwin and Hailey Regent were not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Christine Goodwin (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region) Hailey Regent (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Christine Goodwin is 30 years old, measures 170 cm (5'7") in height and weighs 100 kg (221 lbs). She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She has tattoos on both hands, left arm, both calves and her neck. She is currently serving a sentence of 3 years and 4 months for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Scheduled Substance, Failure to Comply with Conditions of Release Order and Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

Hailey Regent is 24 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 114 kg (252 lbs). She has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her fingers, right forearm, right thigh, left wrist, left shoulder, right upper arm, left hand and neck. She is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 10 months and 25 days for Armed Robbery.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Christine Goodwin and Hailey Regent is asked to contact police.

CSC and Eagle Women's Healing Lodge will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the offenders.

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Prairie Region - Correctional Service of Canada, [email protected]