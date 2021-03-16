Escape and recapture of inmate from Pê Sâkâstêw Centre

MÂSKWÂCÎS, AB, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - On March 16, 2021, at approximately 9:15 A.M. inmate Pierre Sylvestre escaped from the Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Mâskwâcîs detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

At approximately 10:45 A.M. on March 16, 2021, Pierre Sylvestre was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

